The Southeast Asia cloud computing market revenue will probably reach USD 40.32 billion by 2025, according to the Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size 2019 Report.

The Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size 2019 Report has been published. It contains the Southeast Asia cloud computing market value for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025 and forecast between 2018 and 2025. According to the report, it is estimated that the Southeast Asia cloud computing market revenue will reach $40.32 billion by 2025 with the push of the increasing demand for cloud computing among the emerging small and medium-size business organizations in this region.

Cloud-ready country, Singapore

While the demand for data is growing in this region, the Southeast Asia cloud computing market share has also grown. There is a large volume of small businesses across the region. Therefore, cloud computing platforms are an opportunity for small businesses in this region to be more competitive in the regional and global markets. According to the report, cloud computing platforms establish a robust IT foundation for companies to incorporate the latest wave of technological developments into their operations.

Singapore drives The Southeast Asia cloud computing market. Singapore will grow at a CAGR of more than 13%. The cloud-ready country has a high quality of broadband services, enhanced cybersecurity, and levels of business sophistication. Major participants such as Amazon, Akamai Technologies, CA Technologies, Alibaba, Cisco Systems and Google aim to extend into Southeast Asia. Google, Alibaba Cloud announced its investments in this area in the last two years.