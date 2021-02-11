The Polish and U.S.-based cloud automation startup Spacelift raised $6 million in a Series A funding round led by London’s Blossom Capital. Inovo Venture Partners and Hoxton Ventures also participated in the funding round. The company defines itself as an Infrastructure-as-code and policy-as-code platform.

Spacelift works with any IaC setup and is also capable of functioning as a self-hosted agent on the infrastructure, thus offering maximum security without sacrificing functionality. Spacelift was co-founded by former Google, Facebook, and Deliveroo employee Marcin Wyszynski and former Foodpanda, McKinsey, and Fitpass employee, Pawel Hytry. Spacelift is currently headquartered in California, with an office in Poland. Marcin Wyszynski, CEO and Co-Founder, Spacelift, said,

“The switch to using cloud servers and infrastructure as code has benefits for businesses but it has created new challenges for teams, particularly when they are distributed. The slightest mistake can cause major outages and downtime which is obviously bad for business. We designed Spacelift to minimize these issues, by providing automation, control, and visibility tools to teams wherever they are.”

