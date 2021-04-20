Spectra7 Microsystems and Wandtec are collaborating on Spectra7 enabled 100G DSFP, 200G QSFP56 and 400G QSFP-DD Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects targeted at major datacenter operators and high-performance computing OEMs. Spectra7 Microsystems is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets. Wandtec is an innovative technology leading interconnect supplier.

For 100Gbps DSFP interconnects

The initial collaboration is for 100Gbps DSFP interconnects. Major China operators including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are choosing this standard for higher speed and higher density switch and server connections. The DSFP standard using 56G PAM4 signaling enables a 4x increase in bandwidth over currently deployed SFP28 interconnects but the higher data rate limits the interconnect length that can be served by low-cost direct-attach copper (DAC) passive cables. Spectra7’s GaugeChanger silicon enables ACC cables up to three times the reach of passive DSFP copper cables.

Xin Wu, CEO at Wandtec, said,

“Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects. We are seeing significant interest from our customers for ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be partnered to deliver unprecedented solutions for low power, low latency and extended reach. In combination with our innovative WDTCDR Twinax cable and patent pending crosstalk noise mitigation technology, we are able to extend 56G PAM4 based copper interconnects to lengths of 10m while being compliant to the IEEE 802.3cd standard.”

“Wandtec is an up-and-coming innovative technology leader in data center interconnects. Partnering with them is significant and will accelerate the adoption of our technology in this rapidly growing market,” according to Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim.

See more Cloud Computing News