Spectro Cloud announced $7.5 million in seed funding led by Sierra Ventures with participation from Boldstart Ventures. Spectro Cloud offers scalable, policy-based management of Kubernetes for enterprises that need a high degree of control over their infrastructure. The product has been in private beta since January and will be generally available next quarter.

Kubernetes infrastructure stack

Spectro Cloud lets enterprises customize a Kubernetes infrastructure stack for specific business needs by using a declarative model to define cluster profiles. It uses these cluster profiles to automate deployment and maintenance of clusters across the enterprise. Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud said,