Enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company Spectro Cloud is now giving support for existing Kubernetes environments, including clusters on public cloud services like Amazon EKS, Azure AKS and Google GKE, has been added to the Spectro Cloud Kubernetes management platform. This means that Brownfield Kubernetes environments can now enjoy the same Spectro Cloud features as greenfield builds.

Brownfield environments

‘Brownfield’ environments make up the majority of enterprise environments but they are notoriously difficult for new technologies to support. Starting over with completely new environments, built from the ground up with new techniques, is often a luxury that enterprises simply can’t afford. By supporting brownfield environments, Spectro Cloud enables enterprises to get the benefits of consistent cloud management across clusters.

“Spectro Cloud’s brownfield ingest feature allows Kubernetes administrators to standardize the operational footprint of their existing clusters for a consistent maintenance experience on any platform,” according to CTO of Akava, a DevOps and Cloud Transformation consultancy Martin Stibbe.

Spectro Cloud adds cluster management capabilities to existing clusters including Kubernetes-as-a-Service environments such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS and Google GKE. It layers cluster profiles on top of underlying services. By leaving existing core systems untouched, enterprises can add full lifecycle management capabilities to stack integrations on top of existing clusters.

