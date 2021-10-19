Data platform, Splunk announced the new Splunk Partnerverse Program. The program aims to empower the company’s network of more than 2,200 partners to expand technical expertise, demonstrate core competencies with a new badge system. The company’s active partners, including BlueVoyant, deepwatch, Orange Cyberdefense, TekStream, and more will be able to access Partnerverse Program Framework and the badges highlighting Cloud Migration, Zero Trust Services, and Authorized Learning excellence.

Badging system and catalog availability

The program will support thousands of distributors, global system integrators, service providers, equipment manufacturers, alliance partners, and value-added resellers and will be generally available in February of 2022. It also will differentiate partner competencies and will enhance offerings.

Partners will be able to earn badges to allow customers to identify partners that have the right expertise to meet their needs. The badges include Cloud Migration Services, Zero Trust Services, Observability, Security, Managed Service, System Integration, and Authorized Learning. Other than that, the program allows partners to build on their expertise through clear, progressive enablement pathways and certifications.

Splunk’s new program offers a new Partner Solutions Catalog to be able to highlight the partner capabilities and innovations globally. The catalog brings the most innovative offerings to new and existing customers. It also allows partners to reach a wider audience by highlighting their portfolios. Teresa Carlson, president and chief growth officer of Splunk said,

“The most successful companies have a strong data foundation to deliver secure and resilient systems, and are committed to unlocking innovation and driving growth by rapidly accelerating their cloud adoption. The Splunk Partnerverse Program helps customers identify and collaborate with the right partners faster and leverage proven solutions to reach their critical missions and outcomes in the cloud and underscores our continued commitment to our partner network.”

See more Cloud Computing News