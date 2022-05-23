The global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp announced the launch of Spot PC, a managed cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution with security, automation, observability, and optimization. NetApp’s new solution is designed for the public cloud and to meet the needs of remote and distributed working environments.

Security, reliability, and flexibility

Spot PC provides Managed Service Providers and their customers with a cloud desktop solution optimized for security, privacy, and infrastructure efficiency. The new solution, which is available today, comes with predictable pricing and allows existing staff to deliver and support many more desktops.

Spot PC enables MSPs and enterprises to provide secure, reliable, and fully optimized cloud desktops to support a broad range of needs. Spot PC provides MSPs and enterprises with the ability to:

Deliver cloud desktops with speed, flexibility, and agility across multiple locations and regions to support a wide range of tasks for knowledge and technical computing users

Ensure that cloud desktop environments meet security, availability, and performance requirements without overburdening IT staff

Provide predictable cost structure using patent-pending AI and machine learning automated optimization

Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President of Public Cloud Services at NetApp said,

« Service providers and enterprises today require the right tools and solutions that are built for the cloud for optimal efficiency of their resources. With Spot PC, we’re equipping MSPs and enterprises to bring differentiated, profitable cloud desktop solutions to market to meet growing demand from their customers and enabling them to deliver flexible, secure and fit-for-purpose remote work experiences to a variety of users across multiple locations and regions. »