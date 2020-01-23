STACK Infrastructure and Peterson Companies announced their plans to develop a data center campus in Virginia.

The data center company STACK Infrastructure and one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies Peterson Companies has officially announced that they are working on a 125-acre, multi-phase data center campus development. The initial phase of the project will deliver 700,000 square feet, serving 72 MW of critical capacity beginning as early as the end of 2020.

Densest concentrations of fiber networks in the world

Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK said,

“Northern Virginia continues to be the largest, most important data center market in the world, and we are excited to partner with Peterson on this opportunity. Prince William County offers robust power infrastructure and low latency connectivity within one of the densest concentrations of fiber networks in the world. This, in combination with the low total costs of ownership available in this market, enables us to offer an especially attractive value proposition to clients.”

Taylor O. Chess, President of Development for Peterson Companies said,