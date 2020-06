STACK announced that the company is building a new 79-acre site in Arizona. The new site will add more than 150 MW of capacity. The company also stated that the Avondale Techplex is among the fastest-growing regions in the Phoenix market. It is also one of the most rapidly expanding data center market in the United States. The region also offers opportunities for scale, such as an overabundance of solar resources for sustainable power.

Hyper-scale campuses and build-to-suit data centers

The company noted that the site will be available for hyper-scale campuses and build-to-suit data centers, wholesale colocation and private data suites, and powered shell options, all on a 12-month turnaround. Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK said,

“STACK sees tremendous potential in Phoenix. The access to power, fiber, and land provides outstanding opportunity for scale, and the State of Arizona and City of Avondale teams are true partners. This new market is one of the nation’s most important hyper-scale availability zones and will afford our clients unparalleled access to scalable capacity, renewable energy and sustained growth in the southwest.”

