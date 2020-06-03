STACK announced that the company is building a new 79-acre site in Arizona. The new site will add more than 150 MW of capacity. The company also stated that the Avondale Techplex is among the fastest-growing regions in the Phoenix market. It is also one of the most rapidly expanding data center market in the United States. The region also offers opportunities for scale, such as an overabundance of solar resources for sustainable power.

Hyper-scale campuses and build-to-suit data centers

The company noted that the site will be available for hyper-scale campuses and build-to-suit data centers, wholesale colocation and private data suites, and powered shell options, all on a 12-month turnaround. Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK said,