StackPath announced the appointment of William Charnock as chief technology officer (CTO). Charnock will lead the company’s process to innovate and scale its architecture through StackPath’s expansion strategy. He will report to the CEO.

More than 20 years of experience

Charnock has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and technology to the role. He created a cloud-networking platform as co-founder and CEO of PacketFabric, served as VP of network engineering and architecture for Limelight Networks.

Charnock, CTO of StackPath, talked about his new role, saying,

“I’m excited to join StackPath and the team that is defining and building the next generation of edge computing technology. A lot of operators are talking about edge computing, but StackPath is leading the way and I have been empowered to enforce the technical changes necessary to take us to the next level.”

Prior to this, he worked as the senior director of network strategy for Fastly. Charnock is based in Texas, where StackPath is headquartered.

Kip Turco, StackPath CEO, said,

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to our executive leadership team as we continue investing heavily in providing a full-complement of edge computing and edge applications. Will is well known for his technical engineering and operations leadership. His success building high-scale infrastructures and networks will be paramount as we further stake our leadership position at the edge. We are moving very quickly to the edge and the timing could not be any better for Will to join us.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News