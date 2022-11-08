StackPath is expanding its participation in Solana Foundation Server Program, which provides access to approved-for-blockchain cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service .

By the end of 2022, the company will deploy an additional 1,100 servers, providing VMs in a total of 39 cities around the world.

The StackPath platform consists of edge locations deployed in the world’s most populous urban areas.

Edge computing platform, StackPath announced that the company is expanding its participation in the Solana Foundation Server Program, which provides access to approved-for-blockchain cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service globally with advantageous contract terms, to be used for Solana RPC nodes or Solana validators.

2,300 servers dedicated

StackPath has already deployed 1,200 servers for members of the Server Program. These servers are hosting ultra-low latency virtual machines. StackPath is deploying an additional 1,100 servers by the end of 2022 which provides VMs in a total of 39 cities around the world.

The StackPath platform includes edge locations in the world’s most populous urban areas. It provides its edge IaaS closer proximity to data sources and destinations and better geographic diversity than traditional cloud computing platforms. Additionally, these edge locations are connected by a private network backbone which enables systems to communicate within and between sites entirely without using public internet. It provides blockchain workloads with significant speed and predictability advantages. Kip Turco, CEO of StackPath said,

« The industry has spent the last two decades optimizing cloud IaaS for cloud-native workloads. But blockchain workloads, from cryptocurrencies to Web3 applications, really are edge-native. Sure, they can run on traditional cloud. But at the edge they can unlock the full potential of their architecture. That’s why we believe we have a powerful role in the Server Program and intend to become a leading platform for blockchain. »