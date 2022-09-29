StackPath has introduced IP Spotlight, enabling StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track IPs to be able to gather meaningful data.

Edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions platform, StackPath has introduced IP Spotlight. StackPath’s new feature enables StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track IPs to be able to gather meaningful data on IP addresses free of charge.

Investigating IP addresses

With StackPatch’s new solutions, each IP address renders a Risk Assessment score. This score is calculated by using the information gathered from the robust StackPath network. By combining other data provided with the Risk Assessment score, customers will be able to determine if an IP address will be able to generate requests on their site. Data provided includes:

IP threat summary, including a risk assessment score

Use of botnets

“Known for” activities

IP ownership information

Request information, including requests blocked and a unique session count

Geographic information on attack origins and targets

Attack distribution over time

Tom Reyes, chief product officer of StackPath said,

« Here at StackPath, we understand the importance of observability, transparency, and simplicity regarding data, and a large portion of our roadmap is focused on precisely that. We are excited to announce IP Spotlight and provide StackPath WAF customers access to more information, as well as a risk assessment score, on the IP addresses hitting their sites. »