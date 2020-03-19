The Series B round of equity financing announced by the StackPath brings the total amount of equity raised by StackPath to $396 million, including an earlier Series A round led by Abry Partners. StackPatch received investment from Juniper Networks and Cox Communications. StackPath also announced that additional capital will accelerate the growth of StackPath’s product development, engineering, and go-to-market activities.
During the Series B investment, Barclays Capital and PJ Solomon served as lead placement agents. Barclays Capital, PJ Solomon, and DH Capital acted as financial advisors and DLA Piper acted as a legal advisor to StackPath. After the Series B round, Kevin Hutchins, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for Juniper Networks, and Sujata Gosalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Cox Communications, have joined StackPath’s board of directors.
Wen Temitim, Chief Technology Officer for StackPath said,
“We are so excited to have Juniper and Cox join us in setting the direction and turbocharging the success of StackPath. We’ve laid the technology and operational foundation for StackPath to be the default edge-computing platform. Juniper and Cox join us at the beginning of the next phase of our strategy, which is to deliver more on our foundation and move it even closer to end-users and devices.”
