Container and Kubernetes security provider StackRox announced an additional $26.5 million in funding and achieved more than 240% revenue growth in the first half of the year. The funding round was led by Menlo Ventures with participation from Highland Capital Partners and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise along with StackRox’s existing investors, Sequoia Capital, and Redpoint Ventures.

Kubernetes-native architecture

StackRox’s Kubernetes-native architecture allows companies to easily adapt to changing business conditions and secure their cloud-native applications. The company also stated that first-half revenue results exceeded the company’s pre-pandemic goals. The funding will be used to accelerate growth, expand in key geographies such as EMEA, and support R&D efforts to continue its innovation in Kubernetes-native container security and compliance.

Kamal Shah, StackRox CEO said,

“Companies are adopting containers and Kubernetes at a record pace to enable the rapid application development that’s needed for business innovation. The pandemic has heightened the urgency for innovation, and remote work has added far greater security demands. Our Kubernetes-native solution enables a true Security-as-Code approach to DevSecOps and protecting cloud-native applications, delivering security that is built in, not bolted on. As a result, we’re seeing substantial growth in demand for our Kubernetes-native security platform compared to legacy container security solutions.”

