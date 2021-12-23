Starburst, the analytics anywhere company announced a new partnership with the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, Alibaba Cloud to deliver Starburst Enterprise to the Asia-Pacific region. Alibaba Cloud will provide engineering to integrate Starburst Enterprise on the Alibaba Cloud platform with the partnership. Alibaba Cloud will also provide the sales, services, and support resources to provide a seamless user experience.

Multi- cloud analytics

With the Alibaba Cloud partnership, Starbursts is now available on most of the major platforms and can be seamlessly procured through their marketplaces. The partnership announcement came shortly after Starburst’s recent release of Stargate. It is a new product that aims to serve as a single point of access to data across borders, with fast query performance, while meeting data privacy and sovereignty requirements.

The partnership allows China-based organizations and subsidiaries to leverage global analytics capabilities to build architectures. It will also enable customers to provide better data access through a Data Mesh architecture, deliver data as a product and empower business users to make better decisions. Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst said,

« Global companies find that their enterprise data is increasingly spread across multiple clouds and disparate geographic regions. Starburst’s vision is to unlock the analyst within us all and allow access to all of a company’s data, no matter where it resides. So we naturally want to be everywhere our customers want to be. Alibaba Cloud is the perfect partner to help us extend our analytics engine for this global Data Mesh to the greater China market and facilitate a deeper level of hybrid analytics that hasn’t previously been possible in this region. »

