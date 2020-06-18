Starburst Data‘s $42 million series B funding round brings the company total funding $64 million in six months. The round was led by Coatue and previous investor Index Ventures also participated. As a result of the agreement, Coatue General PArtner Caryn Marooney joins the board. According to the company’s announcement, Starburst is built for enterprises that want fast and affordable access to their data anywhere.
Access data anywhere
Starburst ensures continuity of data access if organizations choose to upgrade their infrastructure. Analyzing data across multiple sources involved moving data into a single source of truth and it is costly and difficult to maintain. Starburst bucks this trend by providing a single point of access, letting enterprises access and analyze data anywhere. Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst said,
“Companies are tired of technology investments that don’t deliver. In the data management world, technologies are often too expensive, lock in data, and don’t deliver on the speed companies need to make better business decisions. We’re at a moment in time where companies need to act quickly on data, while lowering technology costs wherever they can. As an open-source analytics company, Starburst is well-positioned to help them do both.”
