Steadfast partnered with Convesio, the self-healing, autoscaling, platform-as-a-service for creating and managing WordPress sites. This partnership aims to help businesses that want to quickly design and deploy exceptional websites with dynamic increase in network performance. By combining Convesio’s WordPress expertise and Steadfast’s hosting services, this partnership offers businesses a worry-free WordPress experience.

The benefits of the partnership between Steadfast and Convesio

Create highly scalable WordPress sites in less than a minute. No need to configure Load Balancers, Docker Containers, or Database Clusters.

Enjoy high-performing private, public or hybrid hosting options. By eliminating physical hardware constraints of owned, on-premises servers, businesses can scale resources on-demand and feel a sense of ease knowing their data is secure and well managed.

Backup, cloning or restoring sites is easy with advanced backup and retention policies in just a few clicks.

Hosting is secured in a state-of-the-art data center located in Chicago, near the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) at 350 E. Cermak, meeting high demands of telecommunications providers and Fortune 500 companies with complete redundancy in power, HVAC, and high-performing (30% – 60% faster) network connectivity, while delivering complete 24/7 security.

Maximize your WordPress site’s speed, performance and security with easy to use tools like Free SSL’s, Integrated CDN, Edge Page Caching and Optimization Services.

Tim Monner, Steadfast Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, said,

“Steadfast was established over 20 years ago on the foundation of helping companies build websites and then providing a high performing hosting service to ensure continuity and personal support. This venture feels like ‘home’ as we are once again weaving complete website development services back into our foundation with Convesio’s WordPress expertise.”

