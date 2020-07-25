StorMagic launched StorMagic Cloud Services and Key Management as a Service or KMaaS for short. KMaaS is an encryption key management service that allows organizations to centrally store, manage, and consolidate key management functions across a variety of workflows and locations, including on-premise, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, software as a service (SaaS), and an endless range of edge applications and endpoints. It also offers organizations the flexibility to integrate with any encryption workflow, high availability and data protection features, and the simplicity to deploy enterprise-wide key management.

Flexible: StorMagic KMaaS is incredibly flexible, with the ability to integrate with any encryption workflow, and connect to any location, anywhere. It supports data-at-rest encryption for database, storage, application, and custom use cases, as well as data-in-transit for authentication, transactions, and data transfer. It also enables the consolidation and management of existing hardware security modules (HSMs) through a single pane of glass, as well as support for a multitude of new workflows such as cloud, SaaS, PaaS, and IoT.

Robust: With StorMagic KMaaS, customer keys are always secure, and always accessible. It delivers powerful high availability in the cloud, and its hardened design, and load-balanced clusters that protect against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Superior data protection is achieved through the solution’s multi-level key security and strong authorization methods. The multi-tenanted architecture secures data through tenancy isolation, segmented databases, and workload boundary enforcement.