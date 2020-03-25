Sucuri is offering website protection and increased performance for dedicated professionals and volunteer services who are fighting against the coronavirus outbreak. Sucuri stated that there are still bad actors online that will likely treat the COVID-19 outbreak as an opportunity. Hospitals, physicians, emergency medical technicians, and food banks are eligible for Sucuri’s free WAF.

It is crucial that public health and social service websites remain available. Traffic surges to a website can reduce availability. Sucuri’s WAF mitigates traffic surges with the Anycast content delivery network (CDN). The Anycast CDN stores copies of a website on numerous points of presence (PoP) throughout the world, and then delivers content to an individual via the nearest PoP. This system improves a website’s availability during episodes of high traffic and speeds up content delivery by an average of 70%.