Sunbird is offering free subscriptions of its Power IQ Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Monitoring software to hospitals and healthcare organizations. The software will help these organizations ensure non-stop mission-critical operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the free one-year subscription, organizations ensure mission-critical systems are running, power capacity is available for those systems, and redundancy is clear. Power IQ provides maximum uptime and availability via:
- power monitoring to ensure power failover redundancy
- power monitoring to ensure power load stays below circuit breaker limits, and
- temperature monitoring to ensure the data center does not overheat
Increased demand for hospital services
Herman Chan, President of Sunbird Software said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“With COVID-19, we anticipate higher utilization of server compute, storage, and network resources in the hospital and healthcare industry due to employees working from home plus a dramatic increased demand on hospital services. Now, it is more important than ever to ensure that mission-critical data center resources are redundant and reliable. Power IQ provides the data center power and temperature monitoring healthcare systems desperately need at this time.”
Leave a Reply