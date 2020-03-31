Sunbird is offering free subscriptions of its Power IQ Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Monitoring software to hospitals and healthcare organizations. The software will help these organizations ensure non-stop mission-critical operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the free one-year subscription, organizations ensure mission-critical systems are running, power capacity is available for those systems, and redundancy is clear. Power IQ provides maximum uptime and availability via:

power monitoring to ensure power failover redundancy

power monitoring to ensure power load stays below circuit breaker limits, and

temperature monitoring to ensure the data center does not overheat

Increased demand for hospital services

Herman Chan, President of Sunbird Software said,