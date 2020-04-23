Sunbird Software has released its latest data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software. The dcTrack 7.1 software comes with full support for direct current 48 Volt power chain objects and calculations.

The new dashboard of widgets

Meanwhile, dcTrack can perform battery runtime calculations based on detailed battery specifications and the present plant load. It allows users to simulate future expected load and model the effect on battery runtime.

In addition to this, the software has support for fuse alarm panels, battery distribution bays, power plant rectifiers, and battery strings. The new dashboard of widgets helps to transform data into actionable insights.

Sunbird Software president Herman Chan says,

“Datacenter devices and soon edge and 5G sites will generate a massive volume and variety of data, but many data center managers don’t have the time or training to be able to collect that data, analyze it, gain insights from it, and ultimately derive value from it.”

dcTrack now includes more than 100 dashboard widgets. According to Sunbird Software, each of which can be drilled down to provide thousands of detailed reports to help data center managers make the most-informed, data-driven decisions.

dcTrack 7.1 software has also other features including configurable breaker derating, international date format enhancements, move items in bulk using file import, color-coded cabinets and contents in 3D view by item field values, edit item attributes in bulk directly in the user interface (UI), and easier impact analysis.