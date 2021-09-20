Enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technologies provider, Super Micro is adding a new facility to its multi-location U.S. headquarters campus in San Jose. It allows users to collaborate with Super Micro engineers in the facility, accessing an onsite data center to develop, test, and create the right balance of on-prem, colocation, and public cloud workload scenarios optimized for tomorrow’s corporate challenges.

Cloud and PnP enterprise applications

The latest addition to Supermicro’s Green Computing Park is over 200,000 sq. ft. in size. The facility includes a Command Center to support new and innovative solutions that address the varied needs of global users. The facility also allows incorporating and testing new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 5G Edge, and On-Prem Cloud software and hardware.

Additionally, the command center will generate its clean fuel-cell-based electricity with two MW supplied entirely from natural gas using Bloom Energy servers. It is designated as a resource-efficient LEED facility that uses less water and energy. Charles Liang, president and CEO of Super Micro Computer said,

“We are excited to add B23 with its Command Center and Autoconfigurator in the heart of Silicon Valley to support our cloud and enterprise partners. Founded 28 years ago in the US, Supermicro is one of the world’s top-tier server and storage companies. We deliver exactly the best products and services to our customers and continue to expand our solution offerings to meet the infrastructure requirements for a wide range of customers. The new site will focus total IT solutions including software, advanced liquid cooling, rack-level plug and play (PnP) systems leveraging our market-proven server and storage solutions.”

