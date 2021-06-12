cnvrg.io, the operating system for AI and machine learning, is launching its solution with Supermicro, enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions provider, to increase utilization of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and next-gen GPU systems. cnvrg.io bundled with Supermicro AI purpose-built servers creates a managed, coordinated, and easy to consume ML infrastructure, with a ready-to-use out-of-box experience.

Unified control panel

The new solution delivers one unified control plane to build, deploy and manage machine learning workloads. It also allows data scientists to bring high-impact models to production faster and monitor models on top of the Supermicro AI purpose-built solutions.

The new Supermicro X12 GPU systems use dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the latest NVIDIA A100 GPUs. Supermicro’s systems deliver the maximum processing acceleration for the most compute-intensive workloads with the highest density available. cnvrg.io can deliver consistent full resource utilization on Intel compute architecture. The cnvrg.io AI operating system is also compute-agnostic, making it complementary to the standard off-the-shelf design of Supermicro systems. Yochay Ettun, CEO and Co-founder of cnvrg.io said,

“As AI driven enterprises scale their infrastructure for machine and deep learning, it can be a challenge to manage and allocate those resources and maximize the potential of the hardware. The end to end solution built with cnvrg.io software on Supermicro hardware increases utilization of servers and maximizes performance for AI training and inferencing at scale.”

