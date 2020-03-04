Supermicro introduces Outdoor Edge Systems, IP65 enclosure-based servers for 5G RAN, AI inferencing, and other intelligent edge-focused applications.

Supermicro‘s new outdoor edge systems are based on Intel Xeon D processors and 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with broad configuration options. The new systems are ideal for harsh outdoor environments. Supermicro’s new systems also offer the latest FPGA and GPU acceleration with three PCI-E slots for expansion capability. Based on Supermicro’s Building Block Solutions, these 5G systems can be configured with a variety of processor and memory combinations so that customers can tailor their solutions to push data center remote management to the intelligent edge.

Supermicro’s Building Block Solutions

With SSD, M.2, and EDSFF storage capabilities, these ruggedized servers can also distribute cached media content locally or store video surveillance and other sensitive data. Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro said,