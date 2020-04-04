Supermicro servers include 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors including Intel Optane persistent memory enable the integration of mission-critical SAP HANA deployments on HCI. The new SYS-2029U-E1CRT and SYS-6029U-E1CRT4 systems have been certified on VMWare vSAN version 6.6, vSphere version 6.7, and SAP HANA 2.0. Supermicro’s collaboration with VMware delivers an alternative to the traditional Fiber Channel SAN-based virtualization infrastructure.

Scale, manage, and virtualize their SAP infrastructures

Lee Caswell, vice president, Marketing HCI Business Unit, VMware said,

“VMWare is pleased to partner with Supermicro to bring the latest SAP HANA certified platforms based on VMware vSAN. High-performance databases are the latest workloads to embrace the undeniable price-performance of Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI). With VMware vSAN and Supermicro, customers can run their largest SAP HANA dev ops and production deployments with up to 64 nodes and a maximum of 192 terabytes of memory.”

Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer, Supermicro said,