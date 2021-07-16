Supermicro will host the second Open Storage Summit 2021 between July 27-29, 2021. This three-day virtual event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders in server storage technology and data center application to discuss and present the latest developments in software-defined storage.

To discuss the latest technologies on data center and multi-cloud infrastructure

The event will commence with keynote presentations from Nutanix, Intel, and Supermicro senior executives on the latest software-defined storage (SDS) technology developments for enterprise, data center, and multi-cloud infrastructure, and an overview of Supermicro’s expansive storage system product lines.

Charles Liang, Supermicro CEO and Founder; Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix CEO; Tarkan Maner, CCO, Nutanix; Alper Ilkbahar, VP & GM, Data Center Memory and Storage Solutions, Intel are some of the keynote speakers.

Besides live panel discussion on SDS technology led by IDC, each day, there will also be SDS technology sessions that feature Commvault, Intel, Nebulon, NVIDIA, OSNexus, Panasas Quantum, Red Hat, Rozo, Seagate, and WekaIO. All sessions and information will remain available online for one year.

