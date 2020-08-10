Super Micro Computer, a provider of enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, introduced a new solution leveraging the Scality RING to simplify the deployment of enterprise software-defined storage. Scality RING is a software-defined native file and object storage solution for large scale on-premises storage and management of unstructured data.

Collaboration for petabyte-scale storage framework

RING uses multiple data protection methods including geo-distribution capabilities to enable both performance-optimized and capacity-optimized storage with automated data durability levels. The Supermicro and Scality solution delivers a petabyte-scale storage framework offering cost-effective scaling, performance, and resiliency paired with Supermicro’s optimized hardware configurations that provide users an appliance-like deployment and service levels to meet enterprise requirements.

Vik Malyala, senior vice president, Supermicro, said,

“As part of our ongoing commitment to work with leading software organizations, Supermicro is teaming with Scality to bring a simple, scalable, and powerful storage solution to the most demanding environments today. Customers will quickly see how easy it is to deploy the Scality RING software on Supermicro servers and storage systems. Our reference architectures allow us to design and implement solutions based on customer requirements from our flexible Building Block Solutions approach.”

RING which is designed to scale out over time, across server generations can exploit the lower-latency access characteristics of NVMe to maintain its internal metadata.

Supermicro’s configurable systems with the latest storage interface technologies combined with Scality’s industry-leading RING, enables customers to solve data storage and orchestration challenges at petabyte-scale, according to Wally MacDermid, vice president of strategic alliances at Scality.