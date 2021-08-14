Multi-cloud infrastructure automation software provider, HashiCorp, released its first Stated of Cloud Strategy report. The company surveyed over 3,000 IT professionals about the state of cloud adoption, challenges and inhibitors, COVID-19’s effect on cloud adoption, and more.

Adopted multi-cloud

The survey says that multi-cloud became the standard operations model for IT organizations of all sizes, in all regions, and every industry, with 76% of survey respondents stating their organization has already adopted a multi-cloud strategy. According to the report, it is expected to increase to 86% in two years. The survey also shows that 53% of respondents believe that the multi-cloud strategy has helped their organization to achieve their business goals.

The company also stated that 40% of respondents’ organizations have an annual cloud spend of $100,000 to $2 million, while 27% of organizations spend less than $100,000 annually. 18% of organizations spend between $2 million and $10 million, and 15% spend more than $10 million annually. Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp said,

“The era of multi-cloud is here, driven by digital transformation, cost concerns and organizations wanting to avoid vendor lock-in. Incredibly, more than half of the respondents of our survey have already experienced business value from a multi-cloud strategy. However, not all organizations have been able to operationalize multi-cloud, as a result of skills shortages, inconsistent workflows across cloud environments, and teams working in silos.”

