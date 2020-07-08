The world’s largest independent open source company, SUSE announced the acquisition of Rancher Labs. Rancher Labs is an open-source company that provides the Kubernetes Management platform. The duo will deliver computing everywhere with the latest AI and seamless deployment of containerized workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud. According to the announcement, customers of both companies will benefit from a broader portfolio as well as from the vastly increased global presence and innovation power. SUSE customers will benefit from Rancher’s cloud-native technologies, named by Forrester WaveTM as a leader in Enterprise Container Platform Software. Rancher’s customers will on the other hand gain access to SUSE’s global support network and broad open-source portfolio.
SUSE’s Inorganic Growth Strategy
SUSE also announced that this acquisition is the first step in SUSE’s inorganic growth strategy since becoming a fully independent software company in March 2019. The deal is expected to close before the end of October 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of regulatory approvals. Melissa Di Donato, SUSE CEO said,
“This is an incredible moment for our industry, as two open source leaders are joining forces. The merger of a leader in Enterprise Linux, Edge Computing and AI with a leader in Enterprise Kubernetes Management will disrupt the market to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Only the combination of SUSE and Rancher will have the depth of a globally supported and 100% true open source portfolio, including cloud-native technologies, to help our customers seamlessly innovate across their business from the edge to the core to the cloud.”
