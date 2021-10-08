SUSE announced it has expanded its relationship with Ingram Micro in Indonesia. Ingram Micro Indonesia, a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading providers of technology and logistics solutions, will increase the distribution capacity of SUSE solutions throughout Indonesia, supporting SUSE’s continuing growth in Southeast Asia.

Expanding presence in Southeast Asia

As a value-added distributor, Ingram Micro Indonesia will focus on managed service providers along with volume licensing business for SUSE. Ingram Micro will leverage SUSE’s industry-leading open-source platforms, SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher, to empower organizations to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

Isabella Kusumawati, vice president and managing director of SUSE Southeast Asia said:

“SUSE looks forward to working with Ingram Micro to continue expanding our presence in the growing Indonesian market and throughout Southeast Asia. We are excited to build on SUSE’s long and established relationship with Ingram Micro globally. The addition of distribution capability in Indonesia via Ingram Micro further demonstrates SUSE’s commitment to customers, partners and our open-source communities.”

Tackling innovation challenges

PT Ingram Micro Indonesia was established in 2011 and has grown to be one of the largest innovative IT distributors in Indonesia with over 2,000 registered partners and five locations covering more than 40 cities. In 2020, SUSE acquired Rancher Labs, the technology leader in Kubernetes management. Together, SUSE and Rancher put the “open” back in open-source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow.

