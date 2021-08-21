Innovative, reliable, and enterprise-grade open source solutions provider, SUSE announced the availability of SUSE Professional Services in AWS Marketplace which includes consulting, training, and premium services. It allows AWS users to access SUSE professional services alongside already available SUSE software, simplifying their business processes.

Consulting, training, and premium support services

With the new offering available on AWS, the company offers complete solutions that include both software and related professional services, customizing each offer to meet unique customer needs. SUSE services help ensure mission-critical applications run optimally in the cloud, minimizing downtime and boosting customers’ businesses. Kenny Stewart, head of Global Services and Support at SUSE said,

“Over the past couple of years, SUSE has seen significant movement by our customers to public cloud providers such as AWS. We’ve always been committed to going where our customers need to go, so we’ve worked with AWS to ensure customers can obtain the consulting, training and premium support services they need, right in AWS Marketplace with their SUSE technology solutions. It’s another way to help ensure they can innovate everywhere.”

