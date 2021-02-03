Sycomp introduced Intelligent Cloud Plus (Intelligent Cloud+) that allows organizations to consume the public cloud, including the biggest three providers. Users will be able to access a team of cloud engineers to support projects around cloud initiatives, provide cloud consumption expertise, deliver immediate cost savings through reports and visualization powered by the company’s partnership with CloudHealth. The new solution will be available on 1 of February.

Intelligent Cloud+ include:

Quarterly Cloud Health Reports providing analysis on optimization, security, and cost savings

Live and intuitive dashboard view to your AWS, Microsoft Azure, or GCP spend and utilization.

Consolidated and easy to understand cloud billing

Built-in Sycomp-layered cloud support, engineering expertise, and resources

Lauren Ridzon, Director of Cloud Solutions, Sycomp, said,

“We have seen tremendous growth in the public cloud space, and we are extremely excited to revitalize and launch innovative cloud offerings for the new year. This launch aligns us with new avenues to take on the multi-cloud space. This arena has a lot of challenges that we can solve and extend our client-centric approach.”

