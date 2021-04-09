Synopsys announced that its IC Validator physical verification solution has been deployed on Samsung’s SAFE Cloud Design Platform (SAFE-CDP). Samsung Foundry’s first SAFE Cloud Design Platform provides a virtual environment to design chips in the cloud. It allows customers can immediately start designing at any time and anywhere.

What is IC Validator?

IC Validator is a comprehensive and scalable physical verification solution While including design rule checking, layout-versus-schematic, programmable electrical rule checks, dummy metal fill, and design-for-manufacturability enhancement capabilities, it uses both multi-threading and distributed processing across multiple machines to provide scalability benefits that extend to thousands of CPUs. IC Validator’s elastic CPU technology dynamically assigns and releases CPU resources, delivering optimal resource utilization and reduced compute costs.

Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics, said,

“Turnaround time for physical verification has become critical at advanced nodes and our mutual customers need a cloud-based solution to accelerate physical verification productivity and overall design closure. Synopsys IC Validator is optimized for on-demand physical signoff on Samsung SAFE Cloud Design platform, delivering significantly improved turnaround time and efficient resource usage.”

This collaboration enables designers targeting Samsung Foundry advanced process nodes to achieve significant compute resource savings of up to 30 percent and faster signoff. Mutual customers of Synopsys and Samsung Foundry can leverage IC Validator and Samsung Foundry process technology on the SAFE CDP platform. This platform is powered by high-performance computing (HPC) resources from Rescale and Microsoft Azure.

See more Cloud Computing News