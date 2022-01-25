Multi-cloud and mission-critical application managed services provider, Syntax announced that the company is expanding its partnership with Oracle. As a part of the partnership, the company has increased its investment in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a part of the company’s multi-cloud strategy. Syntax also aims to will accelerate the transformation of Oracle E-Business Suite to the cloud.

Price-performance, availability, and built-in security

With the partnership, the duo will allow Oracle E-Business Suite customers to migrate or extend their solutions with the advantages of OCI’s costs, performance, scalability, and platform services. The duo will also provide solutions that offer onboarding, migration, training, and customer success activities. The partnership also allows Syntax to provide increased value to users by integrating Oracle’s PaaS solutions and additional services.

Syntax is offering OCI as a fully integrated, turnkey option to its users with the partnership. The company is also extending OCI’s services to on-premise customers. Syntax has integrated OCI into its existing suite of tools and automation. The integration provides users with more visibility, flexibility, and control of Oracle applications. Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax said,

« The power of Syntax’s managed services and Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure provides our Oracle E-Business Suite customers with a holistic end-to-end experience. Beyond day-to-day operations of Oracle E-Business Suite, we are excited for the opportunities to leverage OCI for our customers in the areas of security, data and application integration, analytics, and DevOps. »

See more Cloud Computing News