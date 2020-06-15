Syntax launched its multi-cloud portal, the Customer Experience Hub (CxHub) which provides users with modern, next-generation customer experience and one view of their IT infrastructure resources, support tickets and billing details.

Features of CxHub

CxHub gives the opportunity to Syntax’s users to visualize trends across their private and public clouds in a single location. CxHub has a self-service model that helps teams automate the management and provisioning of their IT infrastructure resources.

Syntax CxHub allows users to:

Monitor servers, virtual workstations, databases, network storage, block volumes, volume and database backups, network interfaces, public and private routes and load balancers

Start and stop servers, provision virtual workstations and manage private routes

Compare line-item invoices and month-to-month billing insights organized by category

Filter infrastructure resource monitoring, security and support events by time, source and severity

Interact with resources and events across cloud platforms and regions, or filter to a specific subset of resources

View and analyze infrastructure resource usage, compliance, health and changes that provide a clear audit trail across public and private platforms

Integrate Incident and Service Request ticketing with ServiceNow® (SNOW) to easily create, track and resolve issues

Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO at Syntax, said,