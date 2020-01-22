T5 Data Centers announced the purchase of a 164,000 square feet data center shell in the Elk Grove Technology Park.

T5 Data Centers announced a new presence in the Elk Grove Technology Park in Chicago. The facility is purposefully designed to serve enterprise and hyperscale cloud computing customers with its 103,000 square feet of white space and 15.4 megawatts of power capacity. Elk Grove Technology Park, formerly known as Busse Farm, was purchased in early 2018 as part of a $1 billion development project led by Brennan Investment Group. Elk Grove Technology Park located in the center of a national fiber-optic system. The Park became the nation’s largest industrial park and offers 1.2 million-square-feet of leasing and build-to-suit opportunities across 85-contiguous acres in the O’Hare marketplace.

Pete Marin, T5 Data Centers CEO said,

“We’re excited to grow in the Chicago data center market where we continue to have tremendous success. Elk Grove Village has become a focal point for Chicago data center activity with outstanding Village support, reliable low-cost power and robust network infrastructure, making it an ideal location for both enterprise and hyperscale cloud companies in need of additional capacity.”

