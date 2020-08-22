Data integration and data integrity company Talend announced that it has certified Cloudera Data Platform and Talend Data Fabric became a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated, and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform. The company offers full support for Cloudera Data Platform, Private Cloud. Talend Data Fabric, released in July of 2020 has been certified by Cloudera for its technical integration.

Automated data engineering workloads

By simplifying operations, CDP reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. With its machine learning capabilities, the platform intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. Jamie Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Talend said,