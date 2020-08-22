Data integration and data integrity company Talend announced that it has certified Cloudera Data Platform and Talend Data Fabric became a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated, and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform. The company offers full support for Cloudera Data Platform, Private Cloud. Talend Data Fabric, released in July of 2020 has been certified by Cloudera for its technical integration.
Automated data engineering workloads
By simplifying operations, CDP reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. With its machine learning capabilities, the platform intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. Jamie Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Talend said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Cloudera, helping joint customers leverage our platform to build and automate data engineering workloads on Cloudera. Supporting cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments are a strategic decision for our customers worldwide, particularly in heavily regulated industries. By closely working with Cloudera we can provide our customers with modern integration technologies that will enable them to achieve maximum value from their data.”
Discussion about this post