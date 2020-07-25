Tangent Works announced that its predictive analytics solution, TIM is now available at Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Tangent Works’ Tangent Information Modeler build models on any time-series data that can be used for forecasting and anomaly detection with its InstantML information geometry-powered engine. InstantML delivers business value through automated, accurate, and lightning-fast forecasting and anomaly detection. It also offers an augmented ML that allows users to create and use ML models in seconds.

Forecasting and anomaly detection

TIM works with Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Synapse analytics, Microsoft Azure IoT, and Azure Machine Learning in forecasting and anomaly detection. Dirk Michiels, CEO, Tangent Works, said,