Tangoe introduced the enhanced cloud application to its Tangoe Platform for the cloud to help organizations solving cloud challenges.

Tangoe has unveiled a significant enhancement to its Tangoe Platform for the cloud. With this enhanced cloud application, Tangoe aims to help organizations solving constant cloud challenges like lack of centralized visibility, overspending on budget, and overestimating capacity and business needs. It will also help organizations to manage expenses for their complex cloud environments by shedding light on spending, usage, allocations, and more.

Pulse alerts, automated data pulls and more

The capabilities of the original Cloud Expense Management (CEM) solution has been delivered by enhanced cloud application along with new features powered by increased automation and an all-new reporting and analytics engine. The enhanced Cloud Expense Management solution has pulse alerts that send an email notification when a predetermined limit in the budget, storage, or time frame is reached. It allows customers to act on rising cloud costs and avoid any potential cost shock.

In addition to pulse alerts, it includes automated data pulls. The Tangoe Platform now connects via API to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure portals to automatically import detailed daily usage data and tagging information into one centralized location. Also, the solution has an all-new reporting and analytics feature that provides comprehensive cloud service data.

Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Tangoe, said:

“Driven by customer demand and backed by our long history of innovation in expense management, the Tangoe Platform with its enhanced cloud application delivers a complete solution that offers optimization as well as cloud expense management. With this solution, Tangoe is helping our customers optimize the cloud, reach new levels of business intelligence and power their business.”

Source: 1