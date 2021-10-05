Global digital ecosystem enabler, Tata Communications and Cisco Systems are expanding their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. The duo’s new agreement empowers organizations with simple and easy to deploy, manage, and analyze IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access.

Smoother lifecycle management

With the new agreement, Cisco Meraki is onboarded within the Tata Communications ecosystem. It will offer cloud-managed Wi-Fi services based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and SD-WAN services. The duo ensures smoother lifecycle management and superior user experience to the enterprises’ stakeholders.

The combination ofTata Communications and Cisco Meraki allow organizations to offer customized and enhanced end-user experiences such as guest Wi-Fi authentication services and location-based analytics across sectors including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality, amongst others. Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications said,

“Our recent Leading in a Digital-First World Report, basis a global survey of enterprises, reveals 91% businesses recognize they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their stakeholders. We believe the converging LAN and WAN protocols with better wireless and software-defined technologies is imperative for enterprises’ digital transformation journeys. We are happy to further enhance our offerings to enable enterprises as they manage the growing demand of their business transformation in the new paradigm.”

