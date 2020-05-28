Digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services provider, Tech Mahindra and supply of digital business support system (BSS) solutions provider Openet announced a global strategic partnership. The partnership leverages 5G and cloud technologies to accelerate digital transformation for communication service providers (CSPs). The duo announces that there is a huge need to transform customer management and monetization platforms across CSPs.
Transforming business and operation models
The company also announced that Tech Mahindra is the chosen transformation partner for many of the world’s leading CSPs, helping them transform their Business and Operation models to “Run- Better”, Change Faster and “Grow Greater”. Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“We have always been committed to build a robust set of strategic partners to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. Openet is an important member of our ecosystem, we have already delivered several innovative solutions with them to CSPs of the world. Their software and our delivery models ensure exceptional outcomes to our customers. We are looking forward to rolling out this strategic partnership on a global basis. As a part of our TechMNxt charter, our focus is on providing solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the customers’ evolving and dynamic needs.”
Discussion about this post