Digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services provider, Tech Mahindra and supply of digital business support system (BSS) solutions provider Openet announced a global strategic partnership. The partnership leverages 5G and cloud technologies to accelerate digital transformation for communication service providers (CSPs). The duo announces that there is a huge need to transform customer management and monetization platforms across CSPs.

Transforming business and operation models

The company also announced that Tech Mahindra is the chosen transformation partner for many of the world’s leading CSPs, helping them transform their Business and Operation models to “Run- Better”, Change Faster and “Grow Greater”. Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said,