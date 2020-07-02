TeleData launched its new private cloud solution. This new private cloud hosting solution has built on the same technologies and design architecture as CloudActiv, the company’s existing active-active cloud platform.

Physical security and cloud benefits

TeleData’s CloudActiv Private Cloud brings the flexibility of the cloud with dedicated hardware, professional hosting and ultimate Active-Active resilience built-in. CloudActiv Private Cloud comes with instant disaster recovery and business continuity options. It also has private hardware which means no shared resources. According to the announcement, active-active cloud architecture eliminates the risk of downtime by making it possible for data to be served from separate, synchronized hosting environments at any given time.

TeleData Director Matt Edgley talked about the new solution, saying,

“Our move into the cloud marketplace from a traditional colocation provider back in 2019 came about as a way to meet our customer’s ever-increasing demands for resilient, secure hosted solutions. Our private cloud platform now offers customers a completely bespoke, single tenanted VMWare platform, designed and built with the successful and secure performance of their business-critical applications and data as a priority. The client’s private cloud platform will be hosted within data centers that we own – data centers which offer the very highest in levels of physical security, connectivity, and resilience.”

Recently, the company also announced the launch of its new high performance private virtual desktop solution, TeleData CloudDesks that enables customers to access secure, enterprise-grade hardware and software from anywhere with an internet connection.