Telia Company shared the details on how the company is working with VMware to accelerate the transition to a cloud-native infrastructure. VMware Telco Cloud Platform is selected as the common network horizontal digital platform by Telia Company. 4G and 5G will both run on this platform. The platform allows Telia to rapidly deploy and efficiently operate multi-vendor CNFs and VNFs with agility, scalability, and resilience.

24 sites in 6 countries

Telia stated that the company has deployed VMware Telco Cloud Platform across 24 sites in six countries including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. Over 50% of the company’s entire network traffic is currently running on Vmware’s platform. The company also stated that by the end of 2021, 100% of the traffic will be running on the platform as a part of its digitalization strategy. According to the announcement, the company will move aggressively toward a completely cloud-native network to be able to take full advantage of 5G. Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer of Telia Company said,

“Telia is the leading information technology, communications and media services provider in the Nordics and Baltics, one of the most innovative and digitized regions in the world. We constantly “Reinvent Better Connected Living” for our 24 million customers and have embarked on a massive transformation journey to reinvent Telia as a lean and agile integrated telecoms and media powerhouse. Our partnership with VMware is critical in this endeavor. We have a shared vision, passion, and desire to lead in modernizing our networks and operations, to provide the best customer experiences in our markets.”

See more Cloud Computing News