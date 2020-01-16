Equinix has announced that Telstra is enhancing its integration to provide flexible, secure, on-demand multi-cloud network connectivity.

Equinix has announced the collaboration with Telstra to provide its enterprise customers flexible, secure, on-demand multi-cloud network connectivity to more than 170 service providers in 38 markets globally. Today’s customers want on-demand, secure connectivity to the cloud providers of their choice. To meet these needs Telstra’s Programmable Network (TPN) is leveraging Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric to enable customers to create private multi-cloud network connections to cloud providers in just minutes, instead of weeks or months that more traditional cloud connectivity approaches often require.

IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, DDoS mitigation

With ECX Fabric, Telstra also enables its customers to privately access the full range of cloud service providers available via ECX Fabric including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, DDoS mitigation, data storage-as-a-service providers and more. Integration with ECX Fabric enables Telstra to offer its customers faster connectivity to a broad range of cloud services than integrating directly with individual cloud providers. Telstra is also utilizing ECX Fabric to expand the geographical reach of TPN into new markets increasing the total number of accessible markets from eight to 38.

Sanjay Nayak, Product and Service Design Director, Global Connectivity and Platforms, Product and Technology at Telstra said,

“As customers scale delivery of their enterprise applications by leveraging leading cloud providers across new markets, the deeper integration of Telstra Programmable Network (TPN)—our SDN platform—with Platform Equinix provides our customers a unique ability to provision cloud connectivity services within minutes to 170 providers across 38 locations globally. TPN allows our customers to build secure, reliable and predictable performance for their applications, which in turn drives acceleration of business outcomes through improved employee productivity.”

Greg Adgate, Vice President at Global Partnerships & Alliances and Equinix said,

“With a large density of cloud providers, including the major cloud providers available via ECX Fabric, Platform Equinix is an ideal global interconnection platform for partners to connect privately and securely to multi-cloud solutions. By partnering with Telstra to combine TPN with our global interconnection capabilities and rich ecosystems of cloud providers, customers can accelerate digital transformation projects with on-demand access to multiple clouds and other service and IT providers anytime, anywhere and on any device.”

