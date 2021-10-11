SaaS platform provider that empowers businesses to thrive in a secure public cloud, Tenacity announced that it has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Hyde Park Angels, with participation from Sandalphon Capital, Base Investments UK, and others. With the new funding, the company will be able to drive its market strategy further and enhance product roadmap development.

Making cloud security accessible to every company

The platform was created to help organizations that struggle with handling cloud security, compliance, and costs to seamlessly manage those areas. The solution is designed to be “self-serve” and uses AI to offer actionable data related to security posture, spending insights, and compliance misconfigurations. The solution aims to eliminate the need for new staff or consultants for organizations. Since its founding, the platform has provided comprehensive solutions to a wide range of mid-market organizations. Jason Yaeger, CEO and co-founder of Tenacity said,

“We’re thrilled to have achieved this milestone, as it gives us the resources we need to continue scaling our business to help other businesses succeed. As we continue to scale, we keep that mission central to our work, ensuring that we’re delivering new functionality that meets the needs of our growing client base.”

See more Cloud Computing News