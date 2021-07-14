Tencent Cloud is continuing collaborations to better serve. Tencent Cloud introduced its strategic alliance with globally renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG), carrying out cooperation in various areas, including finance and retail, to help enterprises in their digital transformation. Both companies plan to extend this collaboration to the Asia Pacific and worldwide to explore localized digital solutions jointly.

Meeting the local needs

In the post-pandemic era, for supporting digital transformation of companies, professional consulting agencies to advise on many aspects and strong technical service providers to offer solutions based on new technologies are the critical requirements. Under this collaboration, Tencent Cloud and BCG will provide enterprise architecture design for enterprises’ access to the cloud.

Both parties will offer staff enablement solutions, moving employees’ work and training online through tools such as Tencent Cloud’s AI, Tencent Agile Product Development (TAPD), and WeCom. This move aims to enhance the collaboration, efficiency, and creativity of employees.

In the future, the alliance between Tencent Cloud and BCG will be extended to the Asia Pacific and the global market. Tencent Cloud’s infrastructures are being used in 27 geographic regions on five continents. Last April, the company has launched new data centers in Bangkok in Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Tokyo in Japan, among others, offering more localized services to local enterprises.

BCG was recognized as a pioneer in the digital business transformation service industry by Forrester. Amid the pandemic, by strengthening their cooperation in the international market, they will both aim to provide digital solutions to meet local needs and ultimately helping to boost economic recovery.

