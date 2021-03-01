Tencent Cloud has collaborated with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) the Kingdom of Bahrain’s investment promotion agency. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two parties aim to drive the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Internet Data Centre (IDC) development and support its rapid emergence as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s hub for the cloud and IDC sectors.

Significant efforts to grow the local IDC industry

The MoU signing also marks a significant milestone for Tencent Cloud as it deploys its first public cloud infrastructure in the MENA region. The MoU between Tencent Cloud and the Bahrain EDB will allow for substantial opportunities to boost the local digital economy, empowering local organizations to expedite their digital transformation journey.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said,

“While the local government in Bahrain has been making significant efforts to grow the local IDC industry, Tencent Cloud is excited to collaborate with Bahrain EDB as part of our ongoing efforts to ramp up the global IDC landscape. We will launch all necessary steps to set up a brand-new IDC in Bahrain to provide better coverage all over the Middle East and North African regions along the Belt and Road, fully supporting Bahrain’s ‘Cloud-First’ strategy.”

Under this agreement, Tencent Cloud will launch a brand-new IDC in Bahrain, which will go live by the end of 2021. Bahrain EDB, together with public and private stakeholders will encourage the continued adoption of cloud services to further the digital transformation agenda. Additionally, they will support partner companies to leverage cloud services in collaboration with local stakeholders such as Tamkeen.

In terms of local talent development, Tencent Cloud will explore and set up training initiatives jointly with the local government in universities and educational institutions across the Kingdom to allow for further knowledge transfer and qualified digital technology talents.

