Tencent Cloud signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Edinburgh, to support the University’s research and education programs through cloud offerings and technical engagement, reinforcing the academic institution’s technological advancement in the research field and talent cultivation.

Launching a series of research and talent initiatives

The University of Edinburgh’s Business Informatics Cluster and the Bayes Centre will launch a series of research and talent initiatives accelerated by Tencent Cloud. These research and talent initiatives will build on the capabilities of the University in technical fields such as Data Science & AI and Financial Technologies. Commencing in April, the University will launch a series of MSc-related projects using Tencent Cloud as part of the collaboration.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said,

“The signing of the MoU to support the University of Edinburgh in its technological development underlines Tencent Cloud’s commitment to the education segment. We look forward to providing the University with more resources for education purposes and to nurturing talents in the field, as well as boosting its tech and knowledge support. This initiative also demonstrates the company’s mission of ‘Value for Users, Tech for Good’, centered on the values of integrity, proactivity, collaboration and creativity.”

The MoU allows Tencent Cloud to collaborate with the University in its academic programs by way of technical support and provision of resources, such as:

Access to Tencent Cloud’s Suite of Offerings: Tencent Cloud shall give the University Tencent Cloud Credits to be utilized in its research and education initiatives.

Talent Development:

Tencent Cloud and the University will collaborate on both digital and classroom training to develop further cloud skills, allowing students to learn online at their own pace or through in-person classes. Tencent Cloud will help the University with training and enhancement of cloud skills and products, built by experts at Tencent Cloud and updated regularly to keep pace with the latest cloud services.

Tencent Cloud and the University agree on knowledge exchange between students and researchers with Tencent Cloud’s AI team to explore collaborations on research and development projects.

