Tencent Cloud announced that it has achieved the highest multi-tier cloud security standard, an international security standard essential.

Tencent Cloud conforms to Tier 3 of the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS) which is the world’s first security standard that covers multiple tiers, proving its capability to provide the highest level of security to enterprise cloud users in Singapore, Asia and around the world. China’s second-largest cloud player Tencent Cloud has achieved more than 20 international certifications related to public cloud information protection

World’s first cloud security standard

MTCS SS is the world’s first cloud security standard, launched in Singapore in 2013. It covers areas including cloud governance, cloud infrastructure security, cloud operations management, cloud service administration, cloud user access, tenancy and customer isolation, data retention, liability, disaster recovery, as well as incident and issue management. Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group said,