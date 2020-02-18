Tencent Cloud announced that it has achieved the highest multi-tier cloud security standard, an international security standard essential.
Tencent Cloud conforms to Tier 3 of the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS) which is the world’s first security standard that covers multiple tiers, proving its capability to provide the highest level of security to enterprise cloud users in Singapore, Asia and around the world. China’s second-largest cloud player Tencent Cloud has achieved more than 20 international certifications related to public cloud information protection
World’s first cloud security standard
MTCS SS is the world’s first cloud security standard, launched in Singapore in 2013. It covers areas including cloud governance, cloud infrastructure security, cloud operations management, cloud service administration, cloud user access, tenancy and customer isolation, data retention, liability, disaster recovery, as well as incident and issue management. Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group said,
“The acquisition of the highest level MTCS SS security standard demonstrates how Tencent Cloud continues to establish itself as one of the world’s leading industry players, having helped Tencent move from fifth to fourth place in the Asia-Pacific cloud vendor rankings through landmark projects and solutions. With the rapid cloud adoption globally, we are proud to receive this international security standard, which adds to our increasingly recognized and adopted cloud offerings in the region. It also emphasizes our exceptional capability to host, handle and process highly confidential data, bringing confidence and peace of mind to our enterprise customers.”
