Tencent Cloud announced that it has joined forces with Grafana Labs to provide cloud users all over the globe with the Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App. This plugin application is an easy-to-use platform to quickly monitor and integrate metrics and data.

Grafana Labs is the company behind the open and composable observability platform built around the Grafana open-source technology for dashboards and visualization. Tencent Cloud has integrated Grafana to its platform, allowing users to access their monitoring data sources via a custom dashboard with a Tencent Cloud API key, and to share access safely and securely.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said,

“Tencent Cloud is excited for the benefits of our collaboration with Grafana, which provides cloud users all around the world with fast and quick integration of their metrics and data in a way that is as safe and secure as it is efficient and easy to use. With the company’s vision and mission of using tech for good, the new Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App perfectly illustrates our goal to bring more value to users, leveraging innovative technologies.”

Additionally, customers can choose to embed Tencent Cloud monitoring graphs into their Grafana dashboards for multi-cloud management, in both the open-source Grafana and commercial Grafana Enterprise deployments. The new plugin also eliminates the need for users to go through complex configuration processes via preset templates that are now available for data to be seen with minimal effort.

The Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App plugin gives users load and performance monitoring metrics via multiple cloud products, including popular products such as Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM) and Cloud Databases (Tencent DB). Users can use cloud monitoring consoles, cloud monitoring APIs and other methods to retrieve relevant monitoring data. The app adapts to the open-source software Grafana and retrieves monitoring data by calling Tencent Cloud Monitoring API 3.0 and displays the data on a custom dashboard.

